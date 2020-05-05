Watch N.O. Movies on Film Society’s Streaming Service

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Film Society has created a new online streaming channel, From NOLA with LOVE, that features 40 films from New Orleans filmmakers that were a part of the most recent New Orleans Film Festival. All proceeds from the campaign will benefit participating filmmakers.

From the site: “Do you know what it means to miss New Orleans? Take a look at our favorite city through the lens of home-grown artists while supporting them during a time when they need it the most. 100% of your ticket purchase benefits filmmakers!”

Film fans can buy a pass for $35 to access all films or unlock each feature-length film or short film program for $10.





