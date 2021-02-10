Waste Pro Sponsors New Orleans Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Waste Pro – a Florida-based waste collection, recycling, processing and disposal company – has announced it will be a sponsor of the New Orleans Pelicans and will provide waste and recycling services at the Smoothie King Center throughout the 2020-2021 NBA Season.

This is Waste Pro’s second professional sports sponsorship in New Orleans; the company is also theofficial partner of the New Orleans Saints. Waste Pro is also proud sponsor and waste providers for the Memphis Grizzlies and Charlotte Hornets NBA teams.

“We realize this is an unusual time in sports, but we believe in our hometown teams and our community,” said Waste Pro Divisional Vice President Jesse Murphy. “Waste Pro continues to grow in New Orleans, and we’re proud to partner with these two exceptional organizations.”