Washington Mardi Gras Won’t Happen in 2021

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Organizers of the Washington Mardi Gras – an annual Carnival-themed gathering of politicos in the nation’s capital – have cancelled the 2021 event.

“Typically, we would be preparing to send out member packets for the upcoming 2021 ball,” said Scott H. Crawford, treasurer of the Mystick Krewe of Louisianians, in a letter to members of the nonprofit that hosts the event. “Sadly, this year’s ball will not occur. Senior lieutenants spent countless hours searching for a path forward. However, the health restrictions due to COVID-19 are too much for an event of our magnitude.”

Crawford said the Hilton Hotel, which has hosted the event since the 1970s, could not commit to the task because the District of Columbia’s REOPENDC master plan bars gatherings of more than 250 people or more.

“We reached this decision after considering the status of reopening in Washington DC, which is occurring slower than most other major cities,” said Crawford. “We also discussed the anticipated social distancing measures to be imposed by the Hilton and weighed the health and financial considerations of our Krewe members and their guests.”

Crawford said it was a tough decision to cancel the event, which has been stopped by World War II, the Korean War and Hurricane Katrina during its 76-year history. This year was expected to set attendance records.

Members of the krewe include U.S. Rep Steve Scalise U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins.





