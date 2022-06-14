Warby Parker to Open at Lakeside

METAIRIE — Warby Parker, the New York City-based retailer of prescription glasses, contact lenses and sunglasses, will open its second store in Louisiana and first in Metairie on Saturday, June 18 at Lakeside Shopping Center. The retailer said the new store will offer a full assortment of sun and optical offerings, including the new Summer Escape collections, and contacts. Artist Trey Bryan created custom artwork for the store.

In 2015, Warby Parker opened a store on Magazine Street. At the time, it was the company’s 12th storefront in the nation.

“New Orleans has always been, personally, one of our favorite cities — [because of] the culture, the art, the music, the food — and we just think that there’s a lot of alignment between New Orleans as a city and Warby Parker as an organization,” said the company’s co-founder and co-CEO Neil Blumenthal in a 2015 story about the store’s opening.

The retailer opened 35 stores in 2021 to reach a total of 161, according to RetailWire. Forty are planned for 2022. Initially conceived as an online retailer, Warby Parker is now eying hundreds of additional brick and mortar locations.

The company said it has distributed more than 10 million pairs of glasses globally through its Buy a Pair, Give a Pair program.