Walmart Wants Entrepreneurs to Provide US-Manufactured Products

NEW ORLEANS – Walmart is inviting entrepreneurs dreaming of landing their U.S.-manufactured products on the store’s shelves to apply for the opportunity to meet with Walmart buyers on Oct. 1 via virtual pitch meetings.

The deadline to apply to participate in this year’s Open Call for U.S.-manufactured products is Aug. 10. The application and additional information about the event are available via Walmart-jump.com.

The Oct. 1 event kicks off Walmart’s celebration of U.S. Manufacturing Month. In addition to one-on-one pitch meetings with Walmart buyers, participants will have an opportunity to hear directly from Walmart executives and learn from company leaders during smaller breakout sessions designed to inform, empower and encourage potential suppliers.

“During this year of unprecedented challenges for U.S. businesses, Walmart remains committed to sourcing products made, grown, or assembled in the U.S.,” said Laura Phillips, Walmart senior vice president for Global Sourcing & US Manufacturing. “By investing in products that support American jobs, we are able to bring new exciting products to our customers, support new jobs in our local communities and invest in small business across the country. Walmart’s Annual Open Call event gives us a unique occasion to identify new suppliers who can meet our customers’ needs with unique and innovative products manufactured or produced in the U.S. For the first time, this year’s Open Call event will be virtual, enabling even broader participation from potential new suppliers. We know how important this opportunity is for many small businesses, especially this year, and we are looking forward to seeing the new product submissions and meeting potential new suppliers.”

This year’s Open Call attendees could secure deals ranging from a handful of stores in local markets to supplying hundreds, even thousands of stores, Sam’s Clubs and on Walmart.com.

