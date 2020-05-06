WalletHub: Louisiana the Worst State for Working Moms

WASHINGTON, D.C. – With Mother’s Day around the corner and the unemployment rate rising faster for women than for men, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2020’s Best & Worst States for Working Moms, as well as accompanying videos.

In order to help ease the burden on mothers in the workforce, WalletHub compared the attractiveness of each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia for a working mother based on 17 key metrics. The data set ranges from median women’s salary to female unemployment rate to day-care quality.

Life as a Working Mom in Louisiana (1=Best; 25=Avg.)

48 th – Day-Care Quality

27 th – Child-Care Costs (Adjusted for Median Women’s Salary)

40 th – Pediatricians per Capita

43 rd – Gender Pay Gap (Women’s Earnings as % of Men’s)

41 st – Ratio of Female Executives to Male Executives

37 th – Median Women’s Salary (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

50 th – Female Unemployment Rate

27 th – Parental-Leave Policy Score

38 th – Avg. Length of Woman’s Work Week (in Hours)

49 th – % of Single-Mom Families in Poverty

For the full report, click here.





