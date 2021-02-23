WalletHub: Louisianians Pay Fourth Lowest Property Tax in U.S.

NEW ORLEANS – A new report from personal finance website WalletHub says that the average American household spends $2,471 on real-estate property taxes each year plus another $442 for residents of the 27 states with vehicle property taxes. Notably, the National Tax Lien Association reports that more than $14 billion in property taxes go unpaid each year.

WalletHub’s report shows who pays the most by comparing home and vehicle taxes nationwide. Louisiana’s real estate property tax rank is fourth and its vehicle property tax rank is 25th.

More Louisiana details:

Real-Estate Tax on Median State Home Value: $890

Real-Estate Tax on Median U.S. Home Value: $1,187

Vehicle Property Tax on Best-Selling Car: $25

For the full report, visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/states-with-the-highest-and-lowest-property-taxes/11585