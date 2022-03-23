WalletHub: Louisiana Has 9th Worst Taxpayer ROI

WASHINGTON, D.C. — From WalletHub:

With Tax Day coming up on April 18 and 44 million Americans expecting to pay this year’s taxes late due to the COVID-19 pandemic, personal finance website WalletHub today released its report on the states with the Best & Worst Taxpayer Return on Investment in 2022.WalletHub used 30 metrics to compare the quality and efficiency of state-government services across five categories — education, health, safety, economy, and infrastructure and pollution — taking into account the drastically different rates at which citizens are taxed in each state.

Taxpayer ROI in Louisiana (1=Best, 25=Avg.):
  • 42nd – Overall ROI
  • 10th – Total Taxes per Capita (Population Aged 18+)
  • 46th – Education
  • 46th – Health
  • 49th – Safety
  • 48th – Economy
  • 45th – Infrastructure & Pollution

Click here for the full report.

