WalletHub: Louisiana Has 9th Worst Taxpayer ROI
WASHINGTON, D.C. — From WalletHub:
With Tax Day coming up on April 18 and 44 million Americans expecting to pay this year’s taxes late due to the COVID-19 pandemic, personal finance website WalletHub today released its report on the states with the Best & Worst Taxpayer Return on Investment in 2022. WalletHub used 30 metrics to compare the quality and efficiency of state-government services across five categories — education, health, safety, economy, and infrastructure and pollution — taking into account the drastically different rates at which citizens are taxed in each state.
Taxpayer ROI in Louisiana (1=Best, 25=Avg.):
- 42nd – Overall ROI
- 10th – Total Taxes per Capita (Population Aged 18+)
- 46th – Education
- 46th – Health
- 49th – Safety
- 48th – Economy
- 45th – Infrastructure & Pollution
