WalletHub: Louisiana Has 9th Worst Taxpayer ROI

WASHINGTON, D.C. — From WalletHub:

With Tax Day coming up on April 18 and 44 million Americans expecting to pay this year’s taxes late due to the COVID-19 pandemic, personal finance website WalletHub today released its report on the states with the Best & Worst Taxpayer Return on Investment in 2022.



WalletHub used 30 metrics to compare the quality and efficiency of state-government services across five categories — education, health, safety, economy, and infrastructure and pollution — taking into account the drastically different rates at which citizens are taxed in each state.

Taxpayer ROI in Louisiana (1=Best, 25=Avg.): 42 nd – Overall ROI

– Overall ROI 10 th – Total Taxes per Capita (Population Aged 18+)

– Total Taxes per Capita (Population Aged 18+) 46 th – Education

– Education 46 th – Health

– Health 49 th – Safety

– Safety 48 th – Economy

– Economy 45th – Infrastructure & Pollution

