WalletHub: Louisiana Among States with Least Racial Equality
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A new report from personal finance website WalletHub shows Louisiana among the states with the least racial equality.
In order to assess which states have the most racial equality in terms of employment and wealth, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across eight metrics. The report identifies the differences in the annual income, unemployment rate and homeownership rate of white and black Americans.
The top 10 and bottom 10 on the list are:
|Most Equality
|Least Equality
|1. New Mexico
|42. Pennsylvania
|2. Alaska
|43. Louisiana
|3. Arizona
|44. North Dakota
|4. Hawaii
|45. Ohio
|5. Texas
|46. Michigan
|6. Colorado
|47. Iowa
|7. Montana
|48. Minnesota
|8. Vermont
|49. Illinois
|9. Delaware
|50. Wisconsin
|10. Washington
|51. District of Columbia
Click here to view the full report.