WalletHub: Louisiana Among States with Least Racial Equality

A man raises his fist during a rally outside Jackson Square in New Orleans, Friday, June 5, 2020, protesting the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A new report from personal finance website WalletHub shows Louisiana among the states with the least racial equality.

In order to assess which states have the most racial equality in terms of employment and wealth, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across eight metrics. The report identifies the differences in the annual income, unemployment rate and homeownership rate of white and black Americans.

The top 10 and bottom 10 on the list are:

Most Equality Least Equality 1. New Mexico 42. Pennsylvania 2. Alaska 43. Louisiana 3. Arizona 44. North Dakota 4. Hawaii 45. Ohio 5. Texas 46. Michigan 6. Colorado 47. Iowa 7. Montana 48. Minnesota 8. Vermont 49. Illinois 9. Delaware 50. Wisconsin 10. Washington 51. District of Columbia

Click here to view the full report.





Comments

comments