WalletHub: La. Unemployment Claims Recovering More Slowly Than Most

People are seen outside a bar with no customers on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS – Personal finance website WalletHub just released updated rankings for the States Whose Unemployment Claims Are Recovering the Quickest.

To identify which states’ workforces are experiencing the quickest recovery from COVID-19, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three metrics based on changes in unemployment claims. Below, you can see highlights from the report, along with a WalletHub Q&A. To see the states most recovered since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, click here.

Change in Louisiana Unemployment Claims (1=Quickest Recovery, 25=Avg.):

1,012.53% Change in Unemployment Claims (Latest Week vs Last Year) 26,812 the week of July 6, 2020 vs 2,410 the week of July 8, 2019 5th slowest recovery in the U.S.



1,517.13% Change in Unemployment Claims (Latest Week vs Start of 2020) 26,812 the week of July 6, 2020 vs 1,658 the week of January 1, 2020 2nd slowest recovery in the U.S.



2,252.75% Change in Unemployment Claims (Since Start of COVID-19 Crisis vs Last Year) 815,812 between the week of March 16, 2020 and the week of July 6, 2020 vs 36,214 between the week of March 18, 2019 and the week of July 8, 2019 9th slowest recovery in the U.S.







