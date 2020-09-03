WalletHub: La. Has Slowest Recovery for Unemployment Claims

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Despite the fact that the U.S. is still firmly in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic, new unemployment claims decreased week-over-week on Aug. 24, and were 87% below the peak during the COVID-19 pandemic. To help add some context to these statistics, WalletHub just released updated rankings for the States Whose Weekly Unemployment Claims Are Recovering the Quickest.

To identify which states’ workforces are experiencing the quickest recovery from COVID-19, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three metrics based on changes in unemployment claims. Below, you can see highlights from the report, along with a WalletHub Q&A. To see the states most recovered since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, click here.

Change in Louisiana Weekly Unemployment Claims (1=Quickest Recovery, 25=Avg.):

676.98% Change in Unemployment Claims (Latest Week vs Last Year) 14,615 the week of August 24, 2020 vs 1,881 the week of August 26, 2019 3rd slowest recovery in the U.S.

Change in Unemployment Claims (Latest Week vs Last Year) 781.48% Change in Unemployment Claims (Latest Week vs Start of 2020) 14,615 the week of August 24, 2020 vs 1,658 the week of January 1, 2020 The slowest recovery in the U.S.

Change in Unemployment Claims (Latest Week vs Start of 2020) 1,843.87% Change in Unemployment Claims (Since Start of COVID-19 Crisis vs Last Year) 931,983 between the week of March 16, 2020 and the week of August 24, 2020 vs 50,545 between the week of March 18, 2019 and the week of August 26, 2019 7th slowest recovery in the U.S.

To view the full report and your state’s rank, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/states-unemployment-claims/72730/.