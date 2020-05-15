Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux Embarks on Remodel Project

NEW ORLEANS – The downtown location of Walk-On’s restaurant has temporarily closed to embark on a two-month remodel project.

The nearby Metairie Walk-On’s location remains open for curbside service and delivery along with Copper Vine, a neighboring restaurant at the property, which is operated by the same ownership team.

“While this might feel like the ‘off-season,’ we are tackling it head-on and making improvements to re-open stronger than ever,” said Kyle Brechtel owner of Walk-On’s New Orleans and Metairie. “While we’ve been doing what we can to support our community while the dinning portion of our restaurants remain closed, we can’t wait to welcome our loyal fans back through our doors. This remodel project is for our guests – it’s our goal to re-open as soon as possible, when it is safe to do so, and just in time for football season.”





