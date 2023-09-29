Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux Adds 2 to Executive Leadership Team

L to R: Chris Porcelli and Jennifer Pecoraro-Striepling

BATON ROUGE – Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux has announced the addition of Chris Porcelli and Jennifer Pecoraro-Striepling to its executive team.

Porcelli joins the company as chief financial officer, while Pecoraro-Striepling takes on the role of chief development officer.

“Building a best-in-class leadership team who carry experience growing and leading successful franchise brands is essential for company success. Both Chris and Jennifer bring a wealth of experience and proven leadership in their respective fields, which will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux,” said Chris Dawson, the company’s CEO. “Their expertise will be instrumental in driving our brand forward, enhancing our financial performance, and expanding our presence. These additions signify our commitment to excellence and innovation, and we can’t wait to see the positive impact they will have on our brand.”

Porcelli will lead finance, accounting, analytics, supply chain and human resources for the brand. He comes to Walk-On’s with over 15 years of accounting and operations experience.

Pecoraro-Striepling is a global development leader with expertise in design, construction, facilities, real estate, and franchising. Prior to joining Walk-On’s, she worked for Papa Johns, Bloomin Brands and Darden Restaurants.