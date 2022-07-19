Waitr, Soon to Be ASAP, Unveils New Logo

LAFAYETTE, La. — Waitr has revealed the logo for ASAP, the soon-to-be new name for the company as it rebrands and transitions to a “deliver anything” model.

The new name and logo reflects a “fresh and dynamic look that reinforces the company’s new vision to ‘deliver anything’ to consumers — same day — from any type of business, while still paying homage to Waitr’s local roots,” said a spokesperson.

“To express our ‘anything, anywhere — ASAP’ vision, our design team chose to break from the traditional, limited color palette and embrace a more expansive set,” said Mark D’Ambrosio, the company’s chief sales officer. “We want the new ASAP brand to reflect a fresh and recognizable look that still conveys our core feeling: that we’re here for you now, and always.”

Later this summer, the new logo and name will be implemented across all physical and digital assets, including the new app and website, social media platforms, and all sales and marketing materials.

Founded in 2013 and based in Lafayette, Waitr/ASAP operates a platform that allows customers to order delivery of alcohol, convenience items, groceries, flowers, auto parts and more. It operates in approximately 1,000 U.S. cities.