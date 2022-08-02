Waitr Partners with Saints for In-Stadium Mobile Ordering

(Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Waitr, soon to be known as ASAP, announced today a partnership with the with the New Orleans Saints to bring in-stadium ordering to the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Fans, in select sections, will be able order food and beverages right from their phones using the new ASAP app for all Saints home games.

The deal with the Saints is the latest high-profile agreement the company has secured with teams from the National Football League. Just last week, the delivery and payments technology company partnered for stadium service with the New York Jets and New York Giants.

The mobile ordering experience for Saints games also serves as an introduction of the new ASAP brand name for New Orleans, which was among the first cities served when Waitr was originally launched in Louisiana in 2015.

“We’re excited to provide this unique stadium experience for some of the best fans in the NFL,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and chairman of Waitr Holdings Inc. “Our proprietary in-stadium ordering technology provides what we consider an essential service, because it allows Saints fans to skip the concession lines and pick up their order without missing any of the game action.”

To order food and beverages – including alcohol – using the ASAP platform, fans simply scan QR codes in the concourse or download the ASAP app. With notifications enabled, they are alerted when their order is ready for pickup.