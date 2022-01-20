Waitr Gives $10K to Second Harvest Food Bank

NEW ORLEANS – Food ordering and delivery company Waitr presented the Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana a $10,000 donation after a recent holiday food drive.

In addition to collecting food donations at local restaurants, Waitr also matched a portion of any monetary donation received from customers that gave when using the app during the month-long drive.

“With food prices at an all-time high, the need for food assistance is increasing to levels rarely seen before. Many families are seeking emergency food assistance for the first time,” said Ana Moresi, food sourcing specialist for Second Harvest Food Bank. “Monetary gifts like this are the most efficient way to help families struggling to put food on the table as high prices at the grocery store are likely to continue for months to come. We are so grateful for this gift, and we thank Waitr from the bottom of our heart for continuing to support those most in need within our community.”

During Waitr’s Holiday Food Drive, donations were collected at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux; Theo’s Pizza (New Orleans and Metairie locations); Come Back Inn; and Zea Rotisserie & Bar (NOLA, Kenner, Harahan locations).

Founded in Louisiana, Waitr and its other delivery services operate in more than 1,000 cities in the U.S.