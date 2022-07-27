Waitr Founders Join BoomNation Product Development Team

L to R: Manuel Rivero Ramirez and Addison Killebrew

BATON ROUGE – Two of the founders of Waitr, the meal delivery app, have joined the product development team at BoomNation, a new mobile app community connecting tradespeople with employers. Addison Killebrew and Manuel Rivero Ramirez are reuniting with fellow Waitr founder and current BoomNation Chairman and Co-CEO Chris Meaux. Killebrew is coming onboard as chief operating officer, while Rivero Ramirez will oversee architecture and engineering as chief technology officer.

“BoomNation fills a void for the skilled workforce that no one has been able to address before,” said Killebrew in a press release. “It’s exciting to be part of this new app community and have the opportunity to expand its functionality for the millions of tradespeople across the country.”

“Being a part of building something that helps so many people is what I strive to do,” said Ramirez. “That’s why BoomNation is so perfect. It bridges the gap between skilled workers and employers and opens the lines of communication, and that’s something we can really build upon.”

Since its launch in November 2021, BoomNation has built a community of thousands of workers and employers using the app to share content, network and connect with jobs nationwide.

The developers hope to use the platform to modernize and optimize the workforce recruitment and project communications process between job seekers, hiring managers and project managers on job sites across the nation. It serves industries including construction, manufacturing, oil and gas, transportation and warehousing, utilities and more.

Learn more at boomnation.com or at jobs.boomnation.com.