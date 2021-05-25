Waitr Extends Partnership with NFL Star Drew Brees

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Waitr, a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, today announced a new partnership with New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees. The new collaboration is a return engagement for both partners, as Brees was an original investor in Waitr in 2017.

Founded in Louisiana and delivering food to all the major cities in the Bayou state, Waitr is a natural fit with Brees due to his long and illustrious career in New Orleans and his outstanding business acumen. In addition to appearing in television commercials as a Waitr “driver”, Brees took part in several initiatives in helping the local Waitr communities, including the company’s Share Thanksgiving program. It helped feed families in need by providing and delivering thousands of free Thanksgiving meals during the holiday week.

With Waitr, Brees will continue his work strengthening ties with local communities. Waitr has been very active with community engagement and relief programs, especially with the nationwide pandemic and the devastating hurricanes affecting many of its markets over the past year.

Brees will also boost Waitr’s relationship with its restaurant partners, as he’s heavily involved in a number of successful restaurants. He is an investor in the sports-themed Walk-Ons Bistreaux & Bar, a burger joint named Smalls Sliders, as well as many Dunkin’ Donuts locations throughout Louisiana. He also co-owns several local Jimmy John’s sandwich franchises.

“I have always been a fan of the Louisiana based Waitr brand and believe strongly in their team. I’m excited to be back on board and looking forward to doing my part to help Waitr continue to grow throughout the country,” said Drew Brees.

“In addition to his athletic prowess, Drew has a tremendous amount of business experience, an equally impressive amount of restaurant experience and, just as important, a caring spirit,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of the Board for Waitr. “With those things in mind, there is no better person to partner with when you’re talking about serving the Louisiana community.”

Waitr operates an online ordering technology platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options. Waitr, along with Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes, connect local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together, they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food and other products from local restaurants, national chains and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2021, Waitr, Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes operate in small and medium sized markets in the United States in over 800 cities.