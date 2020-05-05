Waitr Expands into Grocery Delivery

NEW ORLEANS – Waitr, a provider of on-demand food ordering and delivery, has announced that the company has expanded into same day grocery delivery in New Orleans, with more cities to come in the near future. In New Orleans, Waitr has partnered with Robért Fresh Market to help deliver grocery essentials to residents.

Customers can shop on the Waitr app, or at waitrapp.com, by searching Robért Fresh Market for basic grocery items such as toilet paper, cleaning supplies, and personal care products, as well as freshly stocked meat and produce. Waitr is providing personal shoppers, in addition to delivery drivers, to help fulfill grocery orders. You can also get order flowers for Mother’s Day on the app from the store. Waitr is also offering a no-contact delivery option for grocery just like they do with restaurant deliveries, which allows for distancing between customers and delivery drivers.

“In such a time of need, we felt like it is our duty to utilize our platform in any way possible to support the community and plan to support more communities like this in the very near future,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO of Waitr. “We want to be a valuable resource for our local communities during these tough times. Like I’ve said before, if there is anything we can do to ensure the safety, health and well-being of our partners, employees and community, we will do it.”





