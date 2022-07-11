Waitr Changing Its Name to ASAP

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Waitr today announced it has officially begun its transition to rebrand and change its name to ASAP. The notice follows Waitr two new major partnerships in recent days to add delivery of apparel, luxury, sporting goods, auto parts and more.

“The rebranding embodies the future direction of our company in which you can get everything ASAP,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Waitr. “Our vision is delivering ‘anything’ to consumers, same day, from any type of business. With ASAP, we will bring our best-in-class food delivery services to a broader range of products.”

The company signed partnerships with two software logistics delivery providers last week, Elite Extra and Burq. The new agreements expand service for the soon-to-be called ASAP to deliver from retailers in multiple industries including aftermarket auto parts, electrical products, clothing, luxury, sporting goods and alcohol.

Customers can now see subtle changes with the addition with the addition of the ASAP tagline to its current logo, app, website and social postings. Other transformations will be seen over the next several weeks leading up to the new brand debut later this summer, including the new ASAP logo, app and website. The company will also have a new stock ticker symbol aligning with the ASAP rebranding.

“We’re leveraging a wonderful opportunity to broaden our capabilities with new innovations and enhancements,” Grimstad continued. “The upcoming changes build upon and reinforce our outstanding reputation for the quality service we provide our loyal customers and partners.”

Waitr says this just the beginning of the reimagination of the company, but assures customers won’t have to do anything different or additional when ordering their favorite foods from local restaurants during the transition.

Waitr operates an online ordering technology platform using the delivery anything model including food, alcohol, convenience, grocery and more. Its proprietary in-stadium delivery system now provides an enhanced fan experience at sports and entertainment venues. Additionally, Waitr facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. Waitr, along with Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes, is a convenient way to discover, order and receive a wide variety of on-demand products. As of March 31, 2022, they operate in approximately 1,000 cities throughout the United States.