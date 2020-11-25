Waitr and Local Restaurants Launch N.O. Holiday Food Drive

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana-based delivery company Waitr is teaming with local restaurant partners to collect non-perishable food donations at select New Orleans-area restaurant locations.

Waitr has partnered with these New Orleans-area restaurants and markets for the month-long drive: Breakfast Club Cafe (8321 Jefferson Hwy in Harahan); Williams Seafood & Poboys (4041 Williams Blvd Ste A8 in Kenner); El Paso (2035 West Esplanade Ave. in Kenner); Todd’s Frozen Yogurt (3200 Severn Ave #106 in Metairie); Maurice French Pastries (3501 Hessmer Ave. in Metairie).

Items can be dropped off in the donation bins at each participating partner beginning today through Dec. 23, during their regular business hours. Waitr will then deliver all the collected food items to Second Harvest Food Bank.

In addition, those ordering from their favorite restaurant using the Waitr app or website Waitrapp.com will have the option to click the donation banner to provide a monetary donation. Waitr will send those making donations a code for a free future delivery. Waitr will match a portion of all the customers’ donations.

The most-needed food bank items include proteins (canned tuna, dried or canned beans, soup, peanut butter), grains (high-fiber cereal, oatmeal, pasta, rice), canned fruits and vegetables, and bottled water.

“From the very beginning, Waitr has placed a special emphasis on being part of the communities we serve, doing what it takes to help when we are needed,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and chairman of the Board of Waitr. “These are unprecedented times during which individuals and families face the real possibility of going hungry for the first time in their lives. We want to assist as many people as we possibly can, and the Waitr Holiday Food Drive is a way to do just that.”