Waitr and Local Restaurants Launch Holiday Food Drive in New Orleans Area

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana-based tech company Waitr has partnered with local restaurants to launch a food drive to help feed families in need. Waitr will collect non-perishable food donations at select New Orleans-area restaurants:

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux (4436 Veterans Blvd, Metairie)

Theo’s Pizza (2125 Veterans Blvd., Metairie)

Theo’s Pizza (4218 Magazine St., New Orleans)

Come Back Inn (8016 W Metairie Ave., Metairie)

Zea Rotisserie & Bar – NOLA (5080 Pontchartrain Blvd., New Orleans)

Zea Rotisserie & Bar – Kenner (1325 W Esplanade Ave., Kenner)

Zea Rotisserie & Bar – Harahan (1655 Hickory Ave., Harahan)

Items can be dropped off in the donation bins at each participating partner through the week of Christmas, during regular business hours. Waitr will then deliver all the collected food items to the Second Harvest Food Bank.

The most-needed food bank items include proteins (canned tuna, dried or canned beans, soup, peanut butter), grains (high-fiber cereal, oatmeal, pasta, rice), canned fruits and vegetables, and bottled water.

Waitr operates an online ordering technology platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options. Waitr connects local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in underserved U.S. markets. Waitr and its other delivery services operate in more than 1,000 cities in the U.S.