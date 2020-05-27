Waitr Adds to Grocery Delivery Choices in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – Waitr, provider of on-demand food ordering and delivery, has announced the addition of more choices for its grocery delivery service in the New Orleans area. A new partnership with Lakeview Grocery is underway for same-day grocery delivery in the area.

Waitr also has added two more Robért Fresh Markets. Locations in Uptown and Metairie join the Robért Fresh Market – Marigny, which started grocery service with Waitr earlier this month.

Waitr’s service allows those at home to use the app to have grocery essentials delivered directly to their door. The company is also offering a no-contact delivery option for groceries, just like it does with restaurant deliveries – allowing for distancing between customers and delivery drivers.

Customers can get grocery essentials and other favorites delivered through the Waitr app by searching the grocery stores. Basic items such as toilet paper, cleaning supplies and personal care products can be ordered, as well as freshly stocked meat and produce. Special requests can also be added through the app. Waitr is providing personal shoppers and delivery drivers to help fulfill grocery orders.