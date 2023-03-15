W New Orleans French Quarter Welcomes New GM

NEW ORLEANS – The W New Orleans French Quarter has appointed Derek Tueller general manager. Tueller will oversee all operations of the hotel, including its onsite restaurant 3rd Block Depot, as well as lead the upcoming renovation of the property.

Tueller comes to the W French Quarter with years of experience across several Marriott International brands and several U.S. markets. He served as director of operations at W Aspen and the Sky Residences at W Aspen, leading all aspects of the hotel and residences operations, including three food and beverage outlets. Previously, he held leadership roles at Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown, Eden Roc Miami Beach, Renaissance New Orleans Arts Hotel and Torrance Marriott Redondo Beach.

Tueller made his mark on the hospitality space as director of room operations for JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. Live; the Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles; and Ritz-Carlton Residences at L.A. Live.

“I am so happy to be coming back to New Orleans, and can’t wait to immerse myself in the distinctive culture of the French Quarter,” said Tueller. “With so many exciting opportunities and updates on the horizon for W French Quarter, I look forward to using my knowledge, skills and experience to further establish this hotel as a fixture within the city.”