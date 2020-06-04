W.K. Kellogg Foundation Gives $50K to LEH

NEW ORLEANS — The W.K. Kellogg Foundation has awarded a $50,000 grant to the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities’ emergency relief program, the Louisiana Culture Care Fund. The fund provides grants to humanities organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with awards ranging between $3,000 and $20,000 and designated for operational expenses.

To date, the LEH has awarded more than $450,000 in grants to 50 humanities organizations in 19 parishes, with applications reviewed on a rolling basis to provide funds as quickly as possible. The Kellogg Foundation’s support, which was dedicated to the hard-hit New Orleans area, provided the LEH with additional resources to distribute in the city.

“We are so grateful for the support of partners like the Kellogg Foundation,” said Miranda Restovic, executive director and president of the LEH. “Though their focus is nationwide, they have continued to recognize the importance of the New Orleans area and have seen the need here, supporting programs like PRIME TIME Family Reading and now the Louisiana Culture Care Fund.”

The initial funding for the Louisiana Culture Care Fund was provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) and the federal CARES Act. In addition to the Kellogg Foundation, The Helis Foundation and the Josef Sternberg Memorial Foundation have also contributed to the fund.

Louisiana Culture Care Fund grants supported by the Kellogg Foundation’s gift are available to 501(c)(3) non-profit cultural organizations in the New Orleans area with a strong humanities focus, such as museums, historic sites and archives, as well as the city’s diverse array of humanities-focused media, festivals and more. For more information about how the humanities are defined, visit www.neh.gov/about.

The funds are designated for operational expenses, including but not limited to staff retention (payroll and benefits), rent, mortgage and utilities. Awards are based on the annual operating budget of the applicant organization. Applications will be accepted through June 30, or until funds are expended. A sample application may be found here. All Louisiana Culture Care Fund applications are subject to the same rigorous review process—details on criteria are available here.

For more information about the Louisiana Culture Care Fund, including eligibility requirements, visit www.leh.org.





Comments

comments