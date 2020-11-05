Voris Roberts Vigee Named President and CEO of VOA Southeast Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS – Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana announced the selection of Voris Roberts Vigee as its new president and chief executive officer, effective Jan. 1, 2021. Vigee assumes leadership duties from James M. LeBlanc, who has led the organization since 1992.

“After three decades of incredible leadership, the board of directors knew we had a major challenge in finding the right person for this important job,” said Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana Board Chair Christy Howley Connois. “Voris Vigee brings all of the important qualities we were looking for in a new CEO: experience in this challenging work, passion for the people we serve, and a lifelong commitment to helping the most vulnerable in our communities to propel us forward into the future. She is also well-known among other local and national nonprofit social service and housing organizations. The board is happy to announce Voris Vigee as our choice for president and CEO.”

Vigee is currently Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana’s executive vice president of programs. She is an accomplished leader and has been with the organization for over 25 years. Vigee has three decades of nonprofit experience and has been integral in developing, designing, implementing and managing innovative programs while at the organization. Her background includes extensive experience in business management, affordable housing, re-entry services and behavioral health services. She manages over 20 diverse programs including intellectual and developmental disability services, veteran services, adoption and maternity services throughout a 16-parish area. Vigee holds a master of nonprofit administration from the University of Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business. She also holds a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science in psychology.

Vigee, a Chicago native, moved to New Orleans to attend Xavier University of Louisiana. She said living and working in southeast Louisiana has taught her the importance of community service, candor, accountability, compassion, and individual empowerment. Her family upbringing instilled the value of hard work and dedication. Since 2000, Vigee has been an international surveyor for Commission for Accreditation Rehabilitation Facilities, a recognized accreditation commission for social service agencies. She has also been a 21-year commissioned minister of Volunteers of America and currently serves on the national board of directors for Volunteers of America Inc.

“Voris Vigee has long distinguished herself as a valued leader within Volunteers of America, both in the New Orleans region and nationwide, said Volunteers of America National President Mike King. “In addition to her new position as local CEO, she also serves as an active member of our national board of directors. Few people have stronger connections in the local community or understand the needs of people in southeast Louisiana better than Voris. She will be a great asset to those who need our help in New Orleans and beyond.”

“Volunteers of America’s mission is critical to our community and the agency is known for its dedication to vulnerable populations,” Vigee said. “Southeast Louisiana’s need for social services and affordable housing is on the rise and without an innovative community approach that involves everyone, people will suffer. It is my commitment to continue to work with the entire community, social service partners, and community leaders to influence positive change and innovative solutions to complex community challenges.”

Vigee’s service goes beyond the contributions she has made to Volunteers of America. She is a board member at the New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute, of which she is a 2011 alumnae. Previously, she served on the boards of St. Paul’s Episcopal School, New Orleans Fair Housing Action Center, and New Orleans Chapter of the Institute for Real Estate Management. Currently, she is a member of the Pontchartrain Chapter of The Links Inc. Viggee is also a member of the Rho Pi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.