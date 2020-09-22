Vopak, BlackRock Acquire Three Gulf Coast Industrial Terminals from Dow

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

HAHNVILLE, La. – Netherlands-based independent tank storage company Royal Vopak said Dow has selected a new 50/50 joint venture of Royal Vopak and BlackRock’s Global Energy & Power Infrastructure Fund to acquire three major industrial terminals on the Gulf Coast for $620 million. The new joint venture, named Vopak Industrial Infrastructure Americas LLC, will have a diversified set of infrastructure assets in three locations. Each is located alongside an active Dow production complex.

Vopak Industrial Infrastructure Americas will enter into long-term service agreements with Dow, for storage and infrastructure services. Dow expects Vopak’s terminal expertise and capabilities will deliver additional operational efficiencies and opportunities for growth.

The total capacity of the three terminals is 852,000 cubic meters. The Freeport, Texas, terminal has 53 tanks for storage of chemicals. The St. Charles, La. terminal has 73 total tanks for storage of chemicals. The Plaquemine, La. terminal has 30 tanks for storage of chemicals and refined products. The involved assets include 16.4 hectares of expansion land, 36 vessel berths, multiple pipeline connections, rail and truck racks.

Vopak Industrial Infrastructure Americas said it is working closely with Dow to ensure a seamless transition. The transaction is expected to be closed before year end 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

“We are excited for the opportunity to serve Dow via these industrial terminals in a safe, sustainable and efficient way. We are dedicated to contributing to the long term success of Dow’s U.S. Gulf Coast business,” said Eelco Hoekstra, chairman of the executive board and CEO of Royal Vopak. “This unique expansion opportunity, in which we partner with the leading global investment experts of BlackRock, fits perfectly into Vopak’s growth strategy for industrial terminals. We are very proud of our expertise and long track record of storing vital products with care for our customers and our drive to continue to invest.”

"We are extremely proud to partner with Vopak, a best-in-class terminal operator, to serve as a steward for this critical infrastructure," said Mark Florian, managing director and head of BlackRock's Global Energy & Power Infrastructure team. "This investment is aligned with our strategy to deliver value for our investors by investing in high-quality and critical operating infrastructure assets that are supported by long-term contracts to provide cash flow visibility and partnering with industry leaders who are like-minded to help grow these businesses while maintaining a strong culture of safety."