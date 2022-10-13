Volunteers of America to Support Families Affected by Substance Use

NEW ORLEANS – Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana was recently awarded a $600,000 annual grant for a five-year project period by the Administration for Children and Families at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The regional partnership grants were designed to “increase the well-being, improve permanency and enhance the safety of children who are in, or at risk of, an out-of-home placement as a result of a parent’s or caregiver’s opioid or other substance misuse.”

“Keeping families safely together is at the core of what we do,” said ACF Assistant Secretary January Contreras. “Substance use takes a multi-faceted toll on children and families. This investment allows cross-sector partners to develop and implement family-centered solutions that put an important lifeline within reach when they need it most.”

This regional partnership grant program represents the only source of funding specifically focused on the intersection of substance-use disorders, including opioid addiction, and child welfare involvement. The partnerships implement a range of activities and interventions, including peer recovery coaching, family-centered substance use disorder treatment, parenting and family strengthening programs, services to pregnant and postpartum women, medication assisted treatment, in-home parenting and child safety support for families, and related evidence-based practices.

“This grant will assist in the creation of the Family Focused Recovery program, which will allow mothers in southeast Louisiana to remain with their children while receiving substance use disorder treatment,” said Voris Vigee, president and CEO of Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana. “Family Focused Recovery will be a two-generation solution for substance use disorder recovery and family preservation for both expectant mothers and mothers with their children.”

The program will use evidence-based practices to address both maternal and infant health and child welfare, while simultaneously reducing healthcare and social program costs. VOASELA will promote a trauma-informed treatment, including Medication-Assisted Treatment, during pregnancy to reduce prenatal exposure and improve health outcomes for the mother and newborn; family unity; and health equity.

VOASELA has partnered with the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, the Louisiana Department of Health Office of Behavioral Health, Local Governing Entities, Orleans Parish Juvenile Court, Metropolitan Human Services District, and the New Orleans Health Department.