Volunteers of America to Create 2 Youth Programs

NEW ORLEANS — Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana was recently awarded two federal grants focused on children affected by violence in the metropolitan New Orleans area.

The first is a two-year, $800,000 grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration that will fund the C.A.N. (“Care. Advocate. Nurture.”) program. It is designed to increase access to effective trauma-focused treatment and services for children and adolescents ages six to 18 and families who are exposed to violent crimes, domestic violence, substance abuse and parent incarceration.

“I am thrilled that Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana will have yet another program focused on making a difference in the lives of children and youth of metro New Orleans through the newly created C.A.N. program,” said Voris R. Vigee, VOASELA president and CEO. “This program will ensure that the youngest citizens receive the care and services they need to cope with their stressors.”

A $2 million Growth Opportunity grant from the U.S. Department of Labor will fund the Positive Pathways III program for the next 42 months.

Administered by the DOL’s Employment and Training Administration, this grant helps justice-involved young people develop leadership skills.

“I am very proud of the work that we at Volunteers of America are doing to reduce recidivism rates,” said Vigee. “We hope to continue our efforts of creating positive pathways for youth, who are considered at risk. Together, we will work to ensure that youth are equipped with the education, mentoring, and resources they need to have a brighter future.”