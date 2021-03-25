4152 Canal Street • New Orleans

504-482-2130 • voasela.org

MISSION

Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana’s mission is to serve and uplift Southeast Louisiana’s most vulnerable populations and offer opportunities for others to experience the joy of serving.

ABOUT

Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana has emerged over the last 125 years as a premier provider of effective and high-quality social services for children, families, veterans, seniors, and persons living with disabilities. The organization brings hope and healing through more than 20 different programs across 16 parishes with a focus on promoting self-sufficiency for the homeless and others overcoming crises, caring for and fostering independence in the elderly and disabled, and supporting positive development for troubled and at-risk children and youth.

EVENTS

The GolfStar Classic is an annual golf tournament held in March at TPC of Louisiana. It is the primary funding source of VOA’s Adoption and Maternity program, which has created forever families and helped women in crisis pregnancies for over 75 years.

The annual Reach for The Stars Breakfast takes place virtually on May 6. Local supporters invite their family, friends, and colleagues to attend the breakfast, learn about programs, and be inspired.

Christmas Wish is held each December and provides gifts for about 1,000 persons and families “adopted” by donors.

DONATIONS

Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana cannot provide the services for the most vulnerable without the support of the community. The difference between money received from federal, state and local agencies and the true cost of serving is Volunteers of America’s funding gap. Every year, the organization depends on philanthropy to cover that gap (voasela.org/donate).