Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana Announces New Hires and a Promotion

L to R: Kellie Payne-Spencer, Cleveland Obey and Michelle Hebert

NEW ORLEANS — Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana announced two new hires and a promotion.

Kellie Payne-Spencer was recently hired to be the organization’s director of human resources. Cleveland Obey recently joined the staff as director of supported living services. And Michelle Hebert was recently promoted to director of development. During her time with Volunteers of America, Hebert has helped produce the Reach for the Star breakfast and the GolfStar tournament. She was also a finalist for Employee of the Year.