Volunteers of America Promotes Omegia Fulgham-Lee

NEW ORLEANS — Omegia Fulgham-Lee was recently promoted to vice president of program operations for Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana. Since 2006, Fulgham-Lee has served as the nonprofit’s director of community living services. Before that, she was a case manager for the mental health services program, a welfare to work supervisor and supportive housing supervisor. She is a graduate of Southern University and holds a BS in social work and a Master of Public Administration from Troy University. In her new role, Fulgham-Lee is responsible for community living services, the residential reentry center, supportive living services and veterans services.