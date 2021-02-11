Volunteer Committees

Ambassadors:

The Ambassadors serve as the first point of contact for new members and businesses in the community. They meet and greet new members, participate in ribbon cutting ceremonies, and serve at Chamber functions. You must be a Chamber member for six months prior to applying. The committee generally meets on the first Friday of the month.

Chair: Debbie Stagni, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana

Staff: Amanda Hoerner, amandah@jeffersonchamber.org

Awards:

The Awards Committee nominates Chamber members and businesses for various prestigious awards throughout the year. This committee meets as needed in the Chamber conference room.

Chair: Gene Sausse, BooKoo Bounce

Staff: Alicia Frazier, alicia@jeffersonchamber.org

Education:

The Education Committee actively engages in the local education system to strengthen tomorrow’s workforce. This committee generally meets on the second Wednesday of the month.

Chair: Emily Remington, 504HealthNet

Staff: Brookley Valencia, brookley@jeffersonchamber.org

Government:

The Government Committee briefs membership on current political issues and makes recommendations to the Chamber’s Board of Directors. This committee generally meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month.

Chair: Donna Austin, Peoples Health

Staff: Brookley Valencia, brookley@jeffersonchamber.org

Health & Wellness:

The Health and Wellness Committee educates businesses on the benefits of a healthier workforce and encourages and provides support for healthier lifestyles in Jefferson Parish. This committee meets on the first Wednesday of every other month.

Chair: Coretta LaGarde, American Heart Association

Staff: Alex Zarookian, alex@jeffersonchamber.org

Publicity:

The Publicity Committee strategically advises implementation and promotion of the Chamber’s signature events in the community. Committee meetings are announced as needed.

Staff: Emily Anderson, emily@jeffersonchamber.org

Special Events:

The Special Events Committee provides leadership at key fundraising events for the Chamber, including Annual Meeting, Annual Gala, Crawfish Boil, Golf Classic, Tour de Jefferson and other special programming. Committee meetings are announced as needed.

Staff: Alex Zarookian, alex@jeffersonchamber.org

Young Professionals:

The Young Professionals Committee targets young professionals in the community and plans and executes educational events, networking events, and leadership development opportunities. Steering Committee selection occurs once a year. The Young Professionals Steering Committee meets on the first Tuesday of the month.

Chair: Brian Moldaner, T. Baker Smith

Co-Chair: Dominique Becnel, Gambel Communications

