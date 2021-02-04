VOA Forum: Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities Services

NEW ORLEANS – Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana, which provides services to vulnerable citizens in 16 parishes, will host an online community forum titled “Mission in Action: Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities Services” at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9.

Attendees will learn about Volunteers of America’s community living and supported living programs.

The panelists will be:

Omegia Fulgham-Lee, Director of Community Living Services at Volunteers of America

Fulgham-Lee manages seven homes that support CLS participants and has over 20 years of professional experience in mental health and human services, She has worked for Volunteers of America in various capacities since 1996.

Heather Matthews, Director of Supported Living Services at Volunteers of America

Matthews worked as a licensed clinical social worker for the State Office of Developmental Disabilities for 11 years, providing behavioral health services to people with IDD. She also has prior experience in federal government contracting and in program management for a multimillion dollar company.

David Fennelly, Chairman of Associated Terminals and Turn Services

Fennelly’s companies have a corporate culture of employee-driven community engagement. On behalf of Associated Terminals, he received the 2018 Outstanding Community Service Award at Volunteers of America’s national conference. Fennelly and his partner, Carlos Sanchez, are champions for persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

J. Cameron Henry Jr., Louisiana State Senator

Henry currently serves on the Committees of Commerce, Consumer Protection and International Affairs. He previously served 12 years in the Louisiana House of Representatives for District 82. His district covers the Old Metairie, Old Jefferson and Airline park.