VOA Announces New Board Member, Officers

NEW ORLEANS – Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana has announced the appointment of a new board member, Brittny Barnes of B Interior Design Studio.

“Our board of directors is comprised of a dedicated team of community leaders who are committed to ensuring community needs are met by providing vision, support and resources throughout the southeast Louisiana community,” said Voris R. Vigee, the organization’s president and CEO. “We are excited to have Brittny’s talent, expertise and energy added to our existing board to help further our mission.”

Additionally, the 2023-2024 Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana board of directors are: Chairman, S. Chuck Viator of Viator Wealth Management Group; Chair-Elect, Dr. Rupa Jolly; Secretary, Thomas J. McGoey, II of Liskow & Lewis; Treasurer, Louis Colin, Sr. of LJC Management, Inc.; Immediate Past-Chair, Tod Smith of WWL-TV; and board members Brittny Barnes, of B Interior Design Studio; Victoria Adams Phipps of Fourth Economy Consulting; Charique L. Richardson of Digital Innovation Media Group; Christy N. Ross of Louisiana Public Health Institute; Stephen C. Schrempp of Stephen C. Schrempp, CIC; Lynn E. Swanson of Jones, Swanson, Huddel & Daschbach, LLC; Michelle Treschwig, CPA, of Kushner Lagraize CPAs & Consultants; David P. Vicknair of Scott Vicknair, LLC; and Voris R. Vigee of Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana.