VOA Announces 2 New Board Members

NEW ORLEANS – Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana is pleased to announce the appointment of two new board members, Louis Colin, Sr. of LJC Management, Inc., and Victoria Adams Phipps of Fourth Economy Consulting.

“Our Board of Directors is comprised of a dedicated team of community leaders committed to providing strength, stability and self-reliance throughout the southeast Louisiana community,” said Voris R. Vigee, President and CEO of Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana. “We are excited to have Louis’s and Victoria’s talent, expertise and energy into furthering our mission.”

Additionally, the new slate of officers took their oath of office at the June17th board meeting. The 2021-2022 Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana Board of Directors are: Chairman, Tod Smith of WWL-TV; Chair-Elect, Stephen C. Schrempp of Stephen C. Schrempp, CIC; Treasurer, S. Chuck Viator of Viator Wealth Management Group; Secretary, Dr. Rupa Jolly; Immediate Past Chair, Christy M. Howley Connois of Bowman

& Howley Attorneys at Law; Louis Colin, Sr. of LJC Management, Inc.; Thomas J. McGoey, II of Liskow & Lewis, Fred H. Myers of FH Myers Construction, Corp.; Victoria Adams Phipps of Fourth Economy Consulting; Christy N. Ross of Baptist Community Ministries; Lynn E. Swanson of Jones, Swanson, Huddel & Daschbach, LLC; Michelle Treschwig, CPA, of Kushner Lagraize CPAs & Consultants; and Voris R. Vigee of Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana.