Virtual ‘Liberty Road Challenge’ Raises $81K for National WWII Museum

L to R: National WWII Museum VP of Institutional Advancement Alicia Franck; Crescent City Classic owner Ricky Thomas; Crescent City Classic Race Director Eric Stuart; The National WWII Museum Director of Educational Travel Nathan Huegen

NEW ORLEANS – Officials from the Allstate Sugar Bowl Crescent City Classic have presented a check totaling $81,629.47 to the National WWII Museum. The funds were raised from donations, portions of entry fees and merchandise sales from the inaugural Liberty Road Challenge. The challenge recreated the route soldiers took to liberate France and was comprised of 100 miles for individuals and 712 miles for teams.

To commemorate the 76th anniversary of D-Day and The National WWII Museum’s 20th anniversary, the museum and Allstate Sugar Bowl Crescent City Classic launched the inaugural WWII Liberty Road Challenge to honor the route Allied Forces took to liberate France in the summer of 1944.

The challenge began Saturday, June 6, which was the 76th anniversary of D-Day. Runners, walkers, joggers and bicyclists signed up to tackle the virtual challenge either individually or as part of a team. Those who signed up as individuals will complete a 100-mile virtual course honoring the route from Sainte-Mere-Eglise to Saint-Malo in France. The team challenge is a 712-mile virtual course divided up between team members that covers the entire route from Sainte-Mere-Eglise to Bastogne in France. Logging of mileage will continue through Sept. 10 (the day Bastogne was fully liberated from Nazi occupation in 1944).