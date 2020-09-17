Virtual Conference Celebrates Black Mothers and Birth Professionals

NEW ORLEANS -The Art of Birthing will host its fourth annual event beginning Monday, Sept. 21 through Sunday, Sept. 27. Dubbed “A Virtually Vibin’ Event to celebrate Black Mothers and Birth Professionals,” the annual forum will cover a myriad of topics surrounding childbirth and stigmas associated with expectant Black mothers. Birth professionals from around the country are among the highly anticipated lineup of speakers and artists featured during the week-long virtual event. Registrants hail from 35 cities across 20 states.

“The Art of Birthing has a focus on protecting and listening to Black mothers and celebrating birth and motherhood,” said Heather Ferdinand Gonzales, CEO of Laissez Faire Productions, a presenting sponsor of the conference. “We have a Black maternal crisis in this country, and it’s time that we emphasize a healthy birthing experience for our children and mothers.”

The Art of Birthing is a national holistic experience that will include provocative workshops, a birth justice film festival, and a multitude of artist features. Using various forms of artistic expression, The Art of Birthing will celebrate pregnancy, birth, motherhood, love, family and creation. Participants will enjoy unfiltered, honest dialogue with national birthing experts, a Brunch podcast and a virtual paint and sip event. Registered participants received a Virtually Vibin’ Art of Birthing Box in advance of the conference. From smudge wands, palo santo, and incense to cocktail tumblers and a custom cocktail, “Black Midwives Club,” created in collaboration between local NOLA spirit Seven Three Distillery and Cocktails by POP. The box also includes a paint kit with everything needed for the conference’s paint and sip experience, Cocktails & Canvases. While the Vibin’ Birthing Box is sold-out, conference attendees will be able to purchase All Access Pass.

With support from national visual artists and The Newcomb Museum of Art at Tulane University, The Art of Birthing will launch its art auction when the conference commences on Monday, Sept. 21. Auction sales will end at the conference’s closeout event, Dem Black Mamas Brunch & Bubbly Podcast on Sunday, Sept. 27. Proceeds from the conference will be used to support the Healthy Birth Louisiana training initiative. Additionally, the brunch will feature dishes from vegan favorite, Phytonola, Gentilly’s beloved Munch Factory and up and coming caterer, The Freckled Chef with New Orleans’ own French 75 cocktails sponsored by Sovereign Brands and Drink Lab NOLA.

“Most people are unaware that we have a childbirth crisis in our community, said Nicole Deggins, CEO and founder of Sista Midwife Productions. “Too many of our babies don’t celebrate their first birthday, and unfortunately, the Black community experiences these poor outcomes in disproportionate numbers. The Art of Birthing will provide a safe space to engage in a robust dialogue about improving healthy birth outcomes for Black families. Birth is a community event and not merely an individual issue.”

The Art of Birthing began as a way to engage the community in conversations about infant mortality. Now, Sista Midwife Productions uses the event as an opportunity to engage the community in discussions about all things pregnancy, including birth options, perinatal disparities, birth advocacy and, more importantly, solutions.

The Art of Birthing partners and sponsors include Healthy Blue, Medallia, Mary Amelia Women’s Center and Irth App.

The virtual conference is open to the public. Click here to register.