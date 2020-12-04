Virtual Career Fair Features Tech Jobs Across Louisiana

Getty Images

BATON ROUGE — On Wednesday, Dec. 16, LED FastStart® and nine Louisiana technology employers will conduct a virtual career fair for job candidates in the software and IT services industry. Job seekers should register in advance at the event landing page, where they may view positions available in eight cities across Louisiana.

“Louisiana’s growing software and IT sector is ideally suited for computer science and STEM professionals, as well as individuals who are certified in high-demand technology skills,” said LED FastStart Executive Director Paul Helton. “Our LED FastStart team is supporting the recruitment, screening and orientation process for this initiative. That enables the participating employers and their job candidates to experience a seamless process for advancing tech careers throughout Louisiana.”

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 16 and follows the format of a previous digital career fair conducted in October. Approximately 150 positions are available for well-qualified mid-level professionals in the field. Once logged in at the Brazen.com landing page, job seekers will connect with company representatives in one-on-one virtual booths.

Participating companies and their Louisiana locations include:

CDIT Solutions (Slidell)

CGI (Lafayette)

DXC Technology (New Orleans)

GDIT (Bossier City)

Globalstar (Covington)

IBM (Baton Rouge, Monroe)

L3 Harris Technologies (Lafayette)

SchoolMint (Lafayette)

Praeses (Shreveport)

Positions are available for software developers, software engineers, DevOps, system engineers, web developers, information security analysts, network administrators and cybersecurity engineers, among others.

“Participants will find this digital job fair to be a user-friendly experience,” said Director of Recruiting Jamie Nakamoto of LED FastStart. “They can pre-register and explore the kinds of career and management skills being sought. During the event itself, they will be able to go from virtual booth to virtual booth and visit with representatives of each company about the job opportunities available across Louisiana.”

Through strategic partnerships linking Louisiana’s higher education campuses with leading technology employers, Louisiana has created more than 20,000 new technology jobs in the past decade. Those partnerships are being funded through more than $300 million in investments beyond regular funding at Louisiana’s colleges and universities.