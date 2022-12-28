Virginia-Based Tech Firm to Create ‘Talent Hub’ in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Excella, a Virginia-based technology firm that specializes in artificial intelligence and IT systems, announced it is establishing a “talent hub” in New Orleans to expand its software development team for government and business clients. The company said the move will create 150 direct new jobs with an annual payroll of $21 million over the next five years.

Excella was founded in 2002 to software solutions for federal agencies, brands and nonprofits. It has grown into a 270-person, remote-flexible firm with locations in what it calls “high-potential tech markets” across the nation. The company’s developers use a methodology called Agile, which has been described by one tech expert as “continuous incremental improvement through small and frequent releases.”

“This is a great win for Louisiana’s rapidly expanding technology sector,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards in a press release. “Companies like Excella are diversifying the state’s economy while also driving innovation and empowering our workforce with quality, high-paying jobs.”

Excella said it plans to partner with and invest in Louisiana-based organizations and events such as NOLAvate, Operation Spark and Black Tech NOLA.

“I’m excited to bring Excella to Louisiana and be part of building the state into the country’s most creative tech hub,” said Excella CEO and cofounder Burton White, who grew up in New Orleans and attended Isadore Newman School.

While it shops for a permanent location, the firm will operate out of the Shop, a co-working space in the Contemporary Arts Center on Camp Street. Excella said it plans to hire UX designers, software developers, project managers, Agile coaches, data engineers, DevOps engineers and business analysts for its local team. Click here for details.

“This announcement represents a homecoming for Excella co-founder Burton White, a long-time leading tech executive,” said Michael Hecht, president and CEO of Greater New Orleans Inc., a regional economic development booster. “This validates the over 18 months that GNO Inc. and partners have been working with Excella, and also the fact that – trends in remote work notwithstanding – connecting a company with a strong local community remains a winning strategy.”

The state of Louisiana offered Excella an incentives package that includes a $2.7 million Digital Interactive Media and Software Development Incentive tax credit. The company is also expected to use the recruitment and customized training services of LED FastStart, Louisiana’s workforce development program.

“As the city’s technology economy continues to expand, New Orleans Business Alliance is excited to welcome Excella,” said Norman E. Barnum IV, NOLABA president and CEO. “NOLABA looks forward to working with Excella to connect with the vast and diverse talent networks available in New Orleans. The future of technology employment will continue to become more flexible, and New Orleans is poised to benefit from this trend.”