Virgin Hotels New Orleans Now Open in the Warehouse District

NEW ORLEANS — Virgin Hotels New Orleans opened for business on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 550 Baronne Street in the Warehouse District. The new hotel features 238 rooms and multiple dining and drinking outlets, including Commons Club, Dreamboat, the Pool Club and Funny Library Coffee Shop.

“Each of our hotels embrace the local flavor of the cities they are in, and Virgin Hotels New Orleans is certainly a fun one,” said Sir Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group and recent space traveler, in a press release. “The city’s welcoming spirit, exciting entertainment and incredible culinary scene are all things we are excited to bring to life through our hotel.”

The hotel’s “chambers” range in size from 294 square feet to 1,097 square feet. The fanciest is “Richard’s Penthouse Flat,” which features floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking downtown New Orleans.

The hotel’s rooms feature two distinct spaces. The dressing rooms includes a “full vanity, makeup desk with a well-lit mirror, an extra-large shower with a bench, Red Flower toiletries, and a closet for two.” The lounges have a “patented ergonomically designed lounge bed, complete with a bullion fringe trim, a red mini-fridge stocked with street-priced comforts, a high-definition TV, yoga mat, and a cafe worktable with rattan base and tempered glass placed in front of a cozy built-in window seating offering city views.” The chambers are separated by a pair of paneled doors.

Executive Chef Alex Harrell will bring a “modernist approach to classic Southern cuisine” to the hotel’s food and beverage venues. The hotel also features a state-of-the-art fitness center, and 5,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space.

The hotel was developed by Buccini/Pollin Group, which hired Mathes Brierre Architects, CallisonRTKL Architects and Broadmoor Construction.

Reservations are currently being accepted and can be made directly on the hotel’s website: virginhotels.com/new-Orleans or by calling (833) 859-0044.