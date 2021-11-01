Virgin Hotels New Orleans Debuts 2 Rooftop Spaces

NEW ORLEANS — From Virgin Hotels New Orleans:

Virgin Hotels New Orleans has unveiled two new rooftop spaces, The Pool Club and Dreamboat, that offer guests and visitors year-round options for indoor/outdoor lounging, gathering and splashing around. The terrace seats up to 150 guests. Signature drinks include the Mai Gai – Coruba Dark Jamaican rum, Rhum Barbancourt 5 Star, tropical orange, Curacao, fresh lime and almond syrup and the Frozen Lemongrass Paloma – Milagro Tequila, lemongrass syrup and fresh grapefruit. A full list of wines by the glass and bottle and beers, Radlers and other canned alcoholic beverages are also available. Snacks include Chef Alex Harrell’s Smoked Fish Dip, with fennel and celery mostarda and served with Old Bay crackers; Mushroom Fritters served with a charred green onion remoulade; Little Gem Lettuces Salad; and Avocado Toast topped with pepitas and butternut squash conserva, among others.