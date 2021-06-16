Virgin Hotels New Orleans Appoints GM and Sales Director

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – After recently announcing the upcoming summer 2021 opening of Virgin Hotels New Orleans, the latest property in the lifestyle hotel brand by Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson, the brand is full steam ahead in building a stellar opening team. Among some of the first members, Cody Bertone has been appointed General Manager and Barry Rodriguez has been tapped as the hotel’s Director of Sales.

Coming into a new market, the brand understands the importance of recruiting locals who are privy to the unique culture and characteristics the city has to offer. Both Bertone and Rodriguez bring with them noteworthy experience in the industry as well as deep-rooted relationships in and understanding of New Orleans.

A graduate of Southern Louisiana University with a degree in business management, Bertone has nearly 15 years of experience in the hotel industry, having worked multiple positions in properties throughout New Orleans and Florida. Upon graduation, Bertone began his career in 2007 at the Loews New Orleans Hotel where he served as Housekeeping Supervisor, moving up the ranks to Evening Hotel Manager. He joined the team at the Royal Crescent Hotel New Orleans in 2010 as the Director of Operations where he managed all rooms and food & beverage departments. In 2014, the Loews Hotels brand brought Bertone onto the opening team for the brand’s Loews Cabana Bay Beach Resort within Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida as the Director of Guest Services, a position that then led him to join the opening of a second Orlando property in 2016 – Loews Sapphire Falls Resort at Universal Orlando – as Director of Rooms. After two successful openings, Bertone decided it was time to return home to New Orleans and accepted his most recent position as the General Manager on the opening team of the Pontchartrain Hotel in the Garden District, a hotel which received many awards and recognitions during his five years there.

A key addition to the team, Rodriguez is a veteran of the local hospitality industry with 17 years of hotel sales experience with luxury destinations throughout New Orleans. Rodriguez began his hotel sales career as a Corporate Sales Manager preparing for the opening of the Loews New Orleans Hotel in 2003. As a pre-opening team member, he contributed extensively to the property’s initial marketing campaign and the bid for the hotel’s AAA Four Diamond rating. He later joined the Windsor Court New Orleans in 2004, where he rose through the ranks from Sales Manager to Director of Sales and Marketing. In 2010, he took a position as Director of Sales at The Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans. Rodriguez returned to the Loews New Orleans Hotel in 2016 as Director of Sales and Marketing, a role he enjoyed until accepting the offer to join the opening team at Virgin Hotels New Orleans.

Now, Virgin Hotels New Orleans is pleased to welcome both Bertone and Rodriguez to the team as General Manager and Director of Sales, confident that their experience and knowledge will play instrumental roles in helping the brand become part of the New Orleans community in an authentic and meaningful way.

Virgin Hotels New Orleans is slated to open late summer 2021 in New Orleans’ Warehouse District at 550 Baronne Street. The hotel is now accepting reservations for stays starting Labor Day weekend and can be made directly on the hotel’s website www.virginhotels.com/new-orleans or by calling (833) 859-0044.