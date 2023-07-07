Vintage Rock Club, Copper Vine to Close for Expansion

NEW ORLEANS — Brechtel Hospitality has big plans for two of its properties on Poydras Street — but both will have to close during a portion of the summer so construction crews can get their work done.

Vintage Rock Club, at 1007 Poydras, will be closed for renovations beginning Friday, July 7. It is scheduled to reopen in September at twice its original size thanks to the addition of a second dance floor and video wall. There will also be more balcony access over Rampart Street and new expanded restrooms equipped with a lounge.

Copper Vine (1001 Poydras) will be closed for initial expansion renovations beginning Aug. 7 and is scheduled to reopen at the end of that month. There will be a remodeled first floor that includes an updated back bar, new interior lighting and flooring. The renovated upstairs dining space will feature a new floor plan that can be adapted to accommodate events of different sizes.

Brechtel said that Copper Vine will become Copper Vine Winepub & Inn, a “restaurant first” take on a traditional bed-and-breakfast with 11 rooms.

Brechtel is also building a 6,000-square-foot, indoor/outdoor rooftop venue with full kitchen and private elevator entrance on Rampart Street. Renovations are expected to be complete by the end of this year.

Led by Kyle Brechtel, Brechtel Hospitality is a restaurant management and development company that operates franchises of McAlister’s Deli and Walk On’s Bistreaux & Bar (including the one on Poydras near Vintage Rock Club and Copper Vine). It also developed and operates Fulton Alley, a boutique bowling venue.