Vincent Joins Eyecare Associates

METAIRIE – Jared M. Vincent, M.D. has joined the practice at Eyecare Associates, 4324 Veterans Blvd, Suite 103. Dr. Vincent will be available for patients seeking medical treatment or surgery for cataracts, glaucoma, corneal issues and other diseases of the eye. He is an experienced refractive surgeon and will be available for those patients interested in scheduling LASIK/other refractive surgery.

Dr. Vincent graduated from the Louisiana State University School of Medicine in 1999. He interned at Louisiana State University Health Science Center in Shreveport, Louisiana and completed his residency at Tulane University Medical Center in 2003, where he was the chief resident in ophthalmology. Dr. Vincent completed a fellowship in anterior segment (corneal and external diseases and glaucoma) at Tulane University in 2004. Dr. Vincent is board certified in ophthalmology and is an active member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

He has been in private practice in Dallas, Texas and Ruston, La. He was the Chief of Glaucoma Services at the VAMC in New Orleans, and he is currently serving as a clinical assistant professor of ophthalmology at Louisiana State University Health Center and clinical assistant professor of ophthalmology at Tulane University.

Dr. Vincent works with the Lions Eye National Glaucoma Congress screening program providing free glaucoma screenings in areas of need and has volunteered for medical mission trips to Mexico.

Dr. Vincent is married with two children and enjoys multiple outdoor activities and has a great appreciation of the culture and music in Louisiana. Dr. Vincent plays and collects guitars.

If you would like to schedule an appointment with Dr. Vincent at the Eyecare Associates location, please call (504) 455-9825.