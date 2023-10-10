VILLAGEx 2024 Applications Open Until Nov. 10

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Idea Village is now accepting applications for VILLAGEx 2024, a mentor-driven accelerator for growth-stage startups in a position to raise venture capital. The program is cohort-based and leverages the passion and expertise of the Idea Village’s executive-level mentor network of professionals from across the globe. Startup founders from across the Gulf South in VILLAGEX will make connections and access the resources needed to scale rapidly and likely raise at least $1 million in the next 24 months.

Selected companies will join the four-month program early next year from January to May 2024. Founders will be connected and matched with mentors, coaches, and industry-specific experts. In addition, the program includes a host of resources, including structured advisory boards, capital development, pitch coaching, deck design, peer networking, and much more. Lastly, founders in the cohort will be able to participate in Demo Day, the culminating pitch showcase that gathers hundreds of people from the regional startup community. Apply and learn more here: https://www.ideavillage.org/villagex

“The number of innovative startups being built in New Orleans and beyond is exciting to witness. I am confidently anticipating a competitive VILLAGEx application pool,” said Megan Blach, program director who leads the VILLAGEx program at the Idea Village. “We love to see bold companies solving interesting and sometimes unexpected problems. That is the core of innovation, and the Idea Village exists to help those companies scale.”

VILLAGEx applications are open now and will be accepted until Nov. 10 at midnight CST. Startups are selected based on a venture’s ability to demonstrate it is:

Rapidly scaling or has the potential for high growth

Serving a new or niche market in an innovative way

Incorporating technology to solve a problem or improve a process

Offering a new or unproven business model with the potential to revolutionize a particular industry

Planning to take on at least $1M in funding in the next 24 months.

“VILLAGEx is designed to accelerate the growth of startups in ways that will benefit not just those companies but the entire Gulf Coast region,” said Jon Atkinson, CEO of the Idea Village. “Given our regional geography, specific challenges, and strong talent base, we see great potential in the areas of climate, health tech, and culture tech and particularly look forward to seeing applications from entrepreneurs in those industries. Of course, we encourage all growing startups in a position to raise at least $1 million over the next 24 months to apply for the program. If you are a Gulf Coast startup and committed to scaling, VILLAGEx is for you.”

Learn more and apply by Nov. 10, 2023 at midnight CST: https://www.ideavillage.org/villagex