VILLAGEx 2023 Now Accepting Applications

Image courtesy of the Idea Village

NEW ORLEANS — Applications are now open for VILLAGEx 2023, the Idea Village’s advanced accelerator program for companies based in the greater New Orleans or Gulf Coast regions who are “ready to turn their seed or series A startup into a high-growth, scalable venture.” From January through May 2023, selected companies will move through an intensive, mentor-driven accelerator model as they connect to the tools and resources needed to scale rapidly.

Megan Balch is the new VILLAGEx program director. She carries more than 10 years of experience as a founder, with hands-on experience in building and growing B2B and DTC businesses. She “understands the hurdles and challenges many entrepreneurs face along their journey to scale, and she’s ready to help provide founders with the kind of resources and mentorship needed for a company to succeed.”