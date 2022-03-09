Viking Mississippi Riverboat Reaches Major Construction Milestone

HOUMA, La. – Viking (www.viking.com) has announced that its new 386-guest Viking Mississippi riverboat was “floated out” in Louisiana, marking a major construction milestone and the first time the ship has touched water. Set to debut in June, the vessel will sail Viking’s voyages on the Mississippi River between New Orleans and St. Paul, Minn.

“It is a proud moment that this new ship has met an American waterway for the first time,” said Torstein Hagen, chairman of Viking, in a press release. “Our guests have long wanted to sail the Mississippi River with Viking, and we very much look forward to welcoming them on board this summer. We are grateful to our American partner, Edison Chouest Offshore, who has helped bring to life our vision of exploring the Mississippi in the ‘Viking way.’”

The traditional “float out,” which means a ship is moving into its final stage of construction, took place at Edison Chouest Offshore’s LaShip shipyard in Houma.

Viking’s arrival to the Mississippi will represent a major commitment to tourism and economic development in many communities along the river, with the new voyages expected to bring more than 7,500 guests to the region in 2022 and more than 17,600 during the first full sailing season in 2023. Currently scheduled ports of call on Viking’s new Mississippi River itineraries include seven U.S. states: Louisiana (Baton Rouge, Darrow, New Orleans and St. Francisville); Mississippi (Natchez and Vicksburg); Tennessee (Memphis); Missouri (Hannibal, St. Louis); Iowa (Burlington, Dubuque and Davenport); Wisconsin (La Crosse); and Minnesota (Red Wing, St. Paul).

Able to accomodate 386 guests in 193 “all outside:” staterooms, the new Viking Mississippi will feature Scandinavian design, as well as public spaces that are reimagined for Mississippi River voyages. Viking said the ship will be the largest and most modern in the region.