Video: Richard Valadie of Royal Artists Previews Krewe d’Etat Parade

NEW ORLEANS – Biz New Orleans visited the Krewe d’Etat float den last week to get a preview of the famously satirical krewe’s 2020 parade and to talk to Richard Valadie of Royal Artists about the process of designing floats for four different New Orleans Mardi Gras krewes. Valadie discussed the differences between Rex and Proteus – with their more traditional themes – and Chaos and d’Etat, who aim to satirize current events and political leaders.

Check out our video preview Krewe d’Etat’s 2020 parade – titled “The Dictator Goes to Mardi Gras” – and our conversation with Valadie above.

Learn more about Royal Artists.





