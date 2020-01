Video: Manny Randazzo Talks About the Start of King Cake Season

Manny Randazzo/Photo by Rich Collins

NEW ORLEANS – Each year, hundreds of people visit Manny Randazzo King Cakes (3515 N. Hullen Street in Metairie) on the first day of Carnival to buy their first cake of the season. This year, a BizNewOrleans.com reporter stopped by during the morning rush to chat with Mandy Randazzo himself about the annual tradition and the start of the bakery’s busy season.





